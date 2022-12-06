Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 12.87 million shares of the Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.90, and it changed around $2.91 or 32.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.91B. VVNT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.06, offering almost 7.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.61% since then. We note from Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 457.66K.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) trade information

Instantly VVNT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 32.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.91 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.08% year-to-date, but still up 3.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) is 23.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.57 day(s).

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) estimates and forecasts

Vivint Smart Home Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.47 percent over the past six months and at a 70.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $402.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Vivint Smart Home Inc. to make $407.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $371.87 million and $396.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.70%.

VVNT Dividends

Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.73% of Vivint Smart Home Inc. shares, and 83.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.37%. Vivint Smart Home Inc. stock is held by 176 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 46.99% of the shares, which is about 99.89 million shares worth $347.62 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC, with 11.84% or 25.16 million shares worth $87.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.07 million shares worth $13.62 million, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.56 million shares worth around $5.44 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.