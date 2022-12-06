Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.30M. VIRI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.11, offering almost -2936.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.33% since then. We note from Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 743.25K.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information

Instantly VIRI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3267 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.34% year-to-date, but still down -3.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) is -6.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIRI is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) estimates and forecasts

Virios Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -93.43 percent over the past six months and at a 38.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 72.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter.

VIRI Dividends

Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 12.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.09% of Virios Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 17.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.95%. Virios Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.32% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $70687.0.

Warberg Asset Management LLC, with 1.09% or 0.2 million shares worth $58499.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $64603.0, making up 1.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 22946.0 shares worth around $6711.0, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.