Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Stock Forecast: $12.00 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 5.71 million shares of the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.12, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.42B. SPCE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.56, offering almost -223.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.73% since then. We note from Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.50 million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SPCE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.51 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Instantly SPCE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.38 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.73% year-to-date, but still up 7.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is 11.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPCE is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -134.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.48 percent over the past six months and at a -31.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -64.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -52.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $470k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to make $670k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $141k and $319k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 233.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 110.00%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 51.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 19.40% per year for the next five years.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.48% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, and 36.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.33%. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock is held by 330 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.80% of the shares, which is about 18.66 million shares worth $95.52 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.46% or 17.75 million shares worth $90.87 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 8.15 million shares worth $41.73 million, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.72 million shares worth around $29.28 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.