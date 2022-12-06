The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.82, and it changed around -$0.19 or -6.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $259.61M. HNST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.63, offering almost -206.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.93% since then. We note from The Honest Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Instantly HNST has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.09 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.14% year-to-date, but still up 2.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) is -8.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HNST is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -112.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) estimates and forecasts

The Honest Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.55 percent over the past six months and at a -25.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $83.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect The Honest Company Inc. to make $87.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.30%.

The Honest Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -165.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 46.40% per year for the next five years.

HNST Dividends

The Honest Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 12.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.42% of The Honest Company Inc. shares, and 58.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.29%. The Honest Company Inc. stock is held by 176 institutions, with Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.25% of the shares, which is about 10.4 million shares worth $30.36 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.82% or 4.46 million shares worth $13.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.53 million shares worth $5.36 million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $3.98 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.