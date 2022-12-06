The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3.04 million shares of the The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were traded, and its beta was 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.85, and it changed around $0.42 or 3.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.56B. GEO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.44, offering almost -4.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.12% since then. We note from The GEO Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

The GEO Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GEO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The GEO Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) trade information

Instantly GEO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.44 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.90% year-to-date, but still up 15.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is 39.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEO is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) estimates and forecasts

The GEO Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 73.25 percent over the past six months and at a -0.40% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $604.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect The GEO Group Inc. to make $591.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $557.54 million and $551.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.20%. The GEO Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -38.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

GEO Dividends

The GEO Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 20.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.79% of The GEO Group Inc. shares, and 79.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.32%. The GEO Group Inc. stock is held by 303 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.78% of the shares, which is about 18.35 million shares worth $217.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.16% or 13.85 million shares worth $164.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8.77 million shares worth $103.98 million, making up 7.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.47 million shares worth around $41.11 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.