Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 3.94 million shares of the Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.08, and it changed around -$2.12 or -7.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.36B. TDOC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $102.71, offering almost -279.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.77% since then. We note from Teladoc Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.73 million.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Instantly TDOC has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.31 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.51% year-to-date, but still up 2.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is -2.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.73 day(s).

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Teladoc Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.76 percent over the past six months and at a -4,508.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -257.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 99.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $630.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Teladoc Health Inc. to make $653.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $554.24 million and $565.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.30%.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.08% of Teladoc Health Inc. shares, and 83.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.56%. Teladoc Health Inc. stock is held by 779 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.88% of the shares, which is about 20.86 million shares worth $564.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.42% or 13.64 million shares worth $369.35 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 11.65 million shares worth $315.44 million, making up 7.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.28 million shares worth around $115.86 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.