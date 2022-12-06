Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) Share Price Might Move Down By -84.30%

In today’s recent session, 72.3 million shares of the Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.49, and it changed around $0.7 or 89.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $137.78M. SMMT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.30, offering almost -255.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.7% since then. We note from Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 362.21K.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SMMT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Summit Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Instantly SMMT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 89.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5100 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.82% year-to-date, but still down -16.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) is -24.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMMT is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -168.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -168.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -92.30%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.55 million and $192k respectively.

SMMT Dividends

Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 83.16% of Summit Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 4.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.79%. Summit Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Polar Capital Holdings Plc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.71% of the shares, which is about 5.6 million shares worth $5.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.79% or 0.78 million shares worth $0.78 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.73 million shares worth $0.73 million, making up 0.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.