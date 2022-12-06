Stock Performance And Outlook Of Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR)

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.07, and it changed around -$0.07 or -3.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $707.86M. SHCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.96, offering almost -187.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Sharecare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Instantly SHCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.20 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.90% year-to-date, but still up 18.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) is 23.21% up in the 30-day period.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Sharecare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.82 percent over the past six months and at a -625.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -250.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $109.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sharecare Inc. to make $119.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $103.52 million and $118.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.90%.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.12% of Sharecare Inc. shares, and 36.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.10%. Sharecare Inc. stock is held by 148 institutions, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.65% of the shares, which is about 16.4 million shares worth $25.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.69% or 13.0 million shares worth $20.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8.24 million shares worth $13.03 million, making up 2.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 6.12 million shares worth around $11.63 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.