Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) were traded, and its beta was 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.02M. SPPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.64, offering almost -248.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.4% since then. We note from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.46 million.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SPPI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

Instantly SPPI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4900 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.37% year-to-date, but still up 6.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is 3.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPPI is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -751.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -112.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.61 percent over the past six months and at a 52.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.50% in the next quarter.

4 analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $3.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.30%.

SPPI Dividends

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.14% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 31.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.27%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 124 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.09% of the shares, which is about 17.1 million shares worth $13.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.69% or 8.83 million shares worth $6.89 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.35 million shares worth $4.17 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $1.71 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.