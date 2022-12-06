Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Stock Forecast: $17.50 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 6.19 million shares of the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.07, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.00B. SWN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.87, offering almost -62.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.23% since then. We note from Southwestern Energy Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.44 million.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.14 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.69% year-to-date, but still down -10.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is -5.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SWN is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $17.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -188.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Southwestern Energy Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.80 percent over the past six months and at a 27.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 65.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.89 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Southwestern Energy Company to make $2.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.95 billion and $1.57 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -35.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 65.30%. Southwestern Energy Company earnings are expected to increase by 99.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Southwestern Energy Company shares, and 87.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.84%. Southwestern Energy Company stock is held by 551 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.07% of the shares, which is about 145.67 million shares worth $910.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.18% or 124.58 million shares worth $778.63 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 48.1 million shares worth $339.59 million, making up 4.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 32.91 million shares worth around $205.67 million, which represents about 2.95% of the total shares outstanding.