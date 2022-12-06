SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $2.50 In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.94, and it changed around -$0.1 or -9.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.79M. SOBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.05, offering almost -969.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.89% since then. We note from SOBR Safe Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.85 million.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

Instantly SOBR has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3300 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.48% year-to-date, but still down -21.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) is -61.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOBR is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -165.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -165.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.60%.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.14% of SOBR Safe Inc. shares, and 11.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.98%. SOBR Safe Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Walleye Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.71% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $0.16 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.14% or 33572.0 shares worth $33242.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.