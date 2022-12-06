Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.74, and it changed around -$2.36 or -4.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.92B. FOUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.86, offering almost -40.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.44% since then. We note from Shift4 Payments Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Shift4 Payments Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended FOUR as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Shift4 Payments Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Instantly FOUR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 50.84 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.59% year-to-date, but still up 10.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is 16.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FOUR is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $97.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -103.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Shift4 Payments Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.84 percent over the past six months and at a 42.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 387.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $550.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Shift4 Payments Inc. to make $550.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.70%.

Shift4 Payments Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -269.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 79.15% per year for the next five years.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.55% of Shift4 Payments Inc. shares, and 115.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.70%. Shift4 Payments Inc. stock is held by 304 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.75% of the shares, which is about 7.37 million shares worth $243.74 million.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 10.24% or 5.49 million shares worth $181.55 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 2.34 million shares worth $85.41 million, making up 4.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $61.99 million, which represents about 3.50% of the total shares outstanding.