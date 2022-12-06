Shares Of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Could Show A Loss Of -767.76%

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.65, and it changed around -$0.42 or -1.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.47B. HTHT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.70, offering almost -9.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.56% since then. We note from H World Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

H World Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HTHT as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. H World Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Instantly HTHT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.89 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.37% year-to-date, but still up 18.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) is 27.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $314.03, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HTHT is forecast to be at a low of $281.54 and a high of $361.42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -767.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -575.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

H World Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.28 percent over the past six months and at a -156.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 610.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $518.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.50%. H World Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by 80.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 26.05% per year for the next five years.

HTHT Dividends

H World Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.50 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 0.50% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.02% of H World Group Limited shares, and 46.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.09%. H World Group Limited stock is held by 349 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.29% of the shares, which is about 29.88 million shares worth $1.23 billion.

Schroder Investment Management Group, with 4.71% or 15.17 million shares worth $626.11 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 26.72 million shares worth $1.1 billion, making up 8.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 3.08 million shares worth around $127.1 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.