Roivant Sciences Ltd.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of ROIV Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.18, and it changed around -$0.12 or -1.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.13B. ROIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.76, offering almost -171.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.22% since then. We note from Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ROIV as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Instantly ROIV has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.47 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.69% year-to-date, but still up 22.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) is 13.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROIV is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -207.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Roivant Sciences Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.67 percent over the past six months and at a -36.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -44.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd. to make $7.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -59.50%.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.85% of Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares, and 51.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.35%. Roivant Sciences Ltd. stock is held by 99 institutions, with QVT Financial LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 18.37% of the shares, which is about 129.39 million shares worth $526.63 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 14.11% or 99.38 million shares worth $404.46 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.57 million shares worth $8.27 million, making up 0.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $5.31 million, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.