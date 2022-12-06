Risk-Taking Investors May Find Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) were traded, and its beta was 2.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.01, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $419.22M. APEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.30, offering almost -2.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.13% since then. We note from Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 637.16K.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended APEN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) trade information

Instantly APEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.30 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.74% year-to-date, but still up 66.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) is 50.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APEN is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) estimates and forecasts

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 132.25 percent over the past six months and at a -18.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery Inc. to make $19.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.35 million and $16.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.20%.

APEN Dividends

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.06% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares, and 74.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.80%. Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with CPMG INC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.60% of the shares, which is about 3.91 million shares worth $14.25 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 9.15% or 3.72 million shares worth $13.59 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.88 million shares worth $3.2 million, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $1.54 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.