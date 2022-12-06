Risk-Takers Will Like Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW).

In today’s recent session, 2.66 million shares of the Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.62, and it changed around -$0.41 or -10.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $94.91M. EPOW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.42, offering almost -77.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.99% since then. We note from Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 59510.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 146.87K.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) trade information

Instantly EPOW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.13 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 247.42% year-to-date, but still up 14.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) is 25.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 70360.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.23 day(s).

EPOW Dividends

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 29 and September 30.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.56% of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.10%. Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. stock is held by 2 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 2420.0 shares worth $4791.0.

The former held 8860.0 shares worth $17542.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.