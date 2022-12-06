RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 3.37 million shares of the RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.31, and it changed around -$1.97 or -5.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.54B. RNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $216.65, offering almost -496.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.89% since then. We note from RingCentral Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

RingCentral Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended RNG as a Hold, whereas 21 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RingCentral Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.5 for the current quarter.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) trade information

Instantly RNG has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.51 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.62% year-to-date, but still up 4.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is 11.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RNG is forecast to be at a low of $37.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) estimates and forecasts

RingCentral Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.04 percent over the past six months and at a 47.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 26 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $502.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 26 analysts expect RingCentral Inc. to make $544.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $393.42 million and $448.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.42%. RingCentral Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -338.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.40% per year for the next five years.

RNG Dividends

RingCentral Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.59% of RingCentral Inc. shares, and 89.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.71%. RingCentral Inc. stock is held by 573 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.26% of the shares, which is about 10.46 million shares worth $546.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.97% or 8.51 million shares worth $444.57 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.1 million shares worth $203.61 million, making up 5.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund held roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $117.42 million, which represents about 3.44% of the total shares outstanding.