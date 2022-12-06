Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 6.11 million shares of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.25, and it changed around $0.17 or 1.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.68B. PBR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.03, offering almost -42.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.02% since then. We note from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.76 million.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended PBR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to report earnings per share of $1.51 for the current quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Instantly PBR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.78 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.92% year-to-date, but still up 5.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is -13.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBR is forecast to be at a low of $8.45 and a high of $16.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.67 percent over the past six months and at a 133.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 68.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 196.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 98.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.54 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to make $30.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.25 billion and $24.03 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.90%.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 58.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.46. It is important to note, however, that the 58.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, and 22.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.49%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock is held by 589 institutions, with GQG Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.66% of the shares, which is about 210.56 million shares worth $2.46 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 1.71% or 63.5 million shares worth $741.65 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 45.54 million shares worth $650.35 million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd held roughly 36.58 million shares worth around $427.24 million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.