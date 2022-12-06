Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.51, and it changed around -$1.97 or -6.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.88B. PYCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.95, offering almost -31.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.03% since then. We note from Paycor HCM Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 579.79K.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) trade information

Instantly PYCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.98 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.98% year-to-date, but still down -2.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) is -1.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.23 day(s).

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) estimates and forecasts

Paycor HCM Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.68 percent over the past six months and at a 47.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $113.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Paycor HCM Inc. to make $124.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.20%.

Paycor HCM Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -22.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.32% per year for the next five years.

PYCR Dividends

Paycor HCM Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of Paycor HCM Inc. shares, and 101.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.08%. Paycor HCM Inc. stock is held by 186 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.16% of the shares, which is about 5.56 million shares worth $144.5 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 3.07% or 5.39 million shares worth $140.06 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.79 million shares worth $72.67 million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $63.74 million, which represents about 1.36% of the total shares outstanding.