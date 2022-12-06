On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.86, and it changed around -$0.75 or -3.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.84B. ONON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.80, offering almost -132.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.13% since then. We note from On Holding AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

On Holding AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ONON as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. On Holding AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Instantly ONON has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.71 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.12% year-to-date, but still up 1.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is 10.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONON is forecast to be at a low of $15.76 and a high of $30.69. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

On Holding AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.93 percent over the past six months and at a 183.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.80%, up from the previous year.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.49% of On Holding AG shares, and 40.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.04%. On Holding AG stock is held by 203 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.11% of the shares, which is about 28.0 million shares worth $495.3 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 3.29% or 9.12 million shares worth $161.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 8.28 million shares worth $165.46 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 6.74 million shares worth around $119.15 million, which represents about 2.43% of the total shares outstanding.