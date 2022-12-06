Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.02, and it changed around $0.08 or 4.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $419.43M. NUVB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.45, offering almost -417.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.86% since then. We note from Nuvation Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 624.79K.

Nuvation Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NUVB as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nuvation Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

Instantly NUVB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2100 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.18% year-to-date, but still up 7.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) is -9.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NUVB is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -197.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) estimates and forecasts

Nuvation Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.85 percent over the past six months and at a -13.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.70%.

NUVB Dividends

Nuvation Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.91% of Nuvation Bio Inc. shares, and 65.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.37%. Nuvation Bio Inc. stock is held by 185 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 13.67% of the shares, which is about 29.85 million shares worth $59.55 million.

Omega Fund Management, Llc, with 6.90% or 15.07 million shares worth $30.07 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 10.45 million shares worth $20.84 million, making up 4.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 4.43 million shares worth around $8.84 million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.