Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.05, and it changed around -$0.15 or -6.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $743.86M. KIND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.30, offering almost -451.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.46% since then. We note from Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Instantly KIND has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.26 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) is -15.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.59 day(s).

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.88 percent over the past six months and at a 38.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Nextdoor Holdings Inc. to make $62.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.10%.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.81% of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares, and 67.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.48%. Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock is held by 153 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.97% of the shares, which is about 10.7 million shares worth $35.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.93% or 9.1 million shares worth $30.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 10.7 million shares worth $35.41 million, making up 6.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held roughly 4.9 million shares worth around $13.66 million, which represents about 3.19% of the total shares outstanding.