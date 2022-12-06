New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.69 million shares of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were traded, and its beta was 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.96, and it changed around -$1.17 or -3.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.63B. EDU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.50, offering almost -5.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.99% since then. We note from New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.72 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.90% year-to-date, but still up 15.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is 9.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.09 day(s).

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 105.24 percent over the past six months and at a 177.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $596.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. to make $654.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.20%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -445.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.81% per year for the next five years.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.92% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 54.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.31%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 271 institutions, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.71% of the shares, which is about 8.0 million shares worth $162.88 million.

Alkeon Capital Management LLC, with 4.20% or 7.14 million shares worth $145.41 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.47 million shares worth $70.66 million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.9 million shares worth around $52.08 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.