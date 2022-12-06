Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.74, and it changed around -$0.24 or -4.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. LICY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.67, offering almost -120.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.02% since then. We note from Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Instantly LICY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.45 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.96% year-to-date, but still up 0.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) is 2.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.45 day(s).

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.94 percent over the past six months and at a 41.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 137.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. to make $13.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.39 million and $7.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 127.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 90.80%.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 14.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.10% of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares, and 39.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.42%. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock is held by 216 institutions, with Covalis Capital LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.79% of the shares, which is about 10.15 million shares worth $69.84 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.54% or 6.21 million shares worth $42.7 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.02 million shares worth $16.04 million, making up 1.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $12.09 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.