Let’s Discuss The Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 4.91 million shares of the Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.29, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $850.28M. GERN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.06, offering almost -33.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.77% since then. We note from Geron Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.52 million.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Instantly GERN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.43% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 2.41 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.98%. We can see from the shorts that 19.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.27 day(s).

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Geron Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 73.48 percent over the past six months and at a -8.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -56.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $120k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Geron Corporation to make $130k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.04 million and $123k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -88.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.80%. Geron Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -27.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.17% of Geron Corporation shares, and 50.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.79%. Geron Corporation stock is held by 237 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.90% of the shares, which is about 30.13 million shares worth $68.99 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.98% or 26.62 million shares worth $60.95 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 10.87 million shares worth $24.9 million, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 7.91 million shares worth around $18.11 million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.