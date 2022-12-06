Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2.25 million shares of the Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.22, and it changed around -$0.51 or -4.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.54B. KD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.18, offering almost -79.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.32% since then. We note from Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) trade information

Instantly KD has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.99 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.01% year-to-date, but still up 4.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) is 32.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KD is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.10% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Kyndryl Holdings Inc. to make $3.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.40%.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.53% of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, and 65.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.57%. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock is held by 788 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.57% of the shares, which is about 21.7 million shares worth $243.44 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.34% or 18.91 million shares worth $212.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.0 million shares worth $67.27 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.95 million shares worth around $66.73 million, which represents about 2.62% of the total shares outstanding.