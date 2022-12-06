Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 2.88 million shares of the Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.24, and it changed around $0.4 or 10.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.68M. KIRK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.72, offering almost -317.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.72% since then. We note from Kirkland’s Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 356.48K.

Kirkland’s Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KIRK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kirkland’s Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) trade information

Instantly KIRK has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.87 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.60% year-to-date, but still up 13.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) is 13.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KIRK is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -253.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -149.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -57.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $135.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Kirkland’s Inc. to make $171.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.10%. Kirkland’s Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 414.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

KIRK Dividends

Kirkland’s Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 30 and December 05.

Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.15% of Kirkland’s Inc. shares, and 58.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.09%. Kirkland’s Inc. stock is held by 82 institutions, with Osmium Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.13% of the shares, which is about 1.67 million shares worth $5.89 million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 8.73% or 1.11 million shares worth $3.92 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.39 million shares worth $1.36 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund held roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $0.83 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.