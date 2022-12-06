Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.06, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.29M. KINS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.94, offering almost -460.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.91% since then. We note from Kingstone Companies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 49700.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 68.59K.

Kingstone Companies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KINS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kingstone Companies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) trade information

Instantly KINS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1200 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.80% year-to-date, but still down -3.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) is -52.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34640.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KINS is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -230.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -230.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) estimates and forecasts

Kingstone Companies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.35 percent over the past six months and at a 30.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 98.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kingstone Companies Inc. to make $29.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $41.64 million and $19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 53.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.20%.

KINS Dividends

Kingstone Companies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 15.84 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 15.84% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.70% of Kingstone Companies Inc. shares, and 35.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.82%. Kingstone Companies Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with TCW Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.20% of the shares, which is about 0.66 million shares worth $2.6 million.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc., with 3.98% or 0.42 million shares worth $1.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $0.8 million, making up 1.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.48 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.