It’s Easy To Bet On American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 4.23 million shares of the American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.10, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.18B. AAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.42, offering almost -51.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.38% since then. We note from American Airlines Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.86 million.

American Airlines Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended AAL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Instantly AAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.57 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.44% year-to-date, but still up 2.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is 2.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 86.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AAL is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 50.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.44 percent over the past six months and at a 97.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 140.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 89.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.7 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. to make $11.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.43 billion and $8.83 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.70%. American Airlines Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 83.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.09% per year for the next five years.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 18 and January 23.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.19% of American Airlines Group Inc. shares, and 54.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.57%. American Airlines Group Inc. stock is held by 762 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.82% of the shares, which is about 70.34 million shares worth $891.85 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 6.08% or 39.49 million shares worth $500.77 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 19.84 million shares worth $251.51 million, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 19.16 million shares worth around $242.91 million, which represents about 2.95% of the total shares outstanding.