Is Qudian Inc.’s (NYSE: QD) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.90, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $197.43M. QD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.18, offering almost -142.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Qudian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 532.83K.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Instantly QD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9298 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.88% year-to-date, but still up 29.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is 6.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.84 day(s).

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -69.90%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.80%. Qudian Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -36.70% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -2.96% per year for the next five years.

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 12 and December 16.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.70% of Qudian Inc. shares, and 20.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.88%. Qudian Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.63% of the shares, which is about 6.87 million shares worth $7.55 million.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd., with 2.90% or 5.47 million shares worth $6.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 0.36 million shares worth $0.41 million, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.