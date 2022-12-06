If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA)

In the last trading session, 4.3 million shares of the Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.94, and it changed around -$3.14 or -4.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.20B. OKTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $244.18, offering almost -294.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.77% since then. We note from Okta Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.69 million.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) trade information

Instantly OKTA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 67.62 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.37% year-to-date, but still up 23.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is 23.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Okta Inc. (OKTA) estimates and forecasts

Okta Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.80 percent over the past six months and at a -47.83% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -242.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 27 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $465.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 27 analysts expect Okta Inc. to make $488.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.80%. Okta Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -173.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

OKTA Dividends

Okta Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 06.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of Okta Inc. shares, and 81.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.08%. Okta Inc. stock is held by 886 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.11% of the shares, which is about 13.84 million shares worth $1.25 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.45% or 12.83 million shares worth $1.16 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8.63 million shares worth $780.07 million, making up 5.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.44 million shares worth around $401.74 million, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.