If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.06, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $486.70M. KZR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.55, offering almost -162.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.09% since then. We note from Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 851.71K.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information

Instantly KZR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.89 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.72% year-to-date, but still down -4.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) is -0.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.25 day(s).

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) estimates and forecasts

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.63 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.10%.

KZR Dividends

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.94% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares, and 85.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.51%. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stock is held by 197 institutions, with Avidity Partners Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.92% of the shares, which is about 5.41 million shares worth $38.77 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.00% or 4.1 million shares worth $29.39 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 2.88 million shares worth $20.63 million, making up 4.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $11.25 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.