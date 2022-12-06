Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 5.25 million shares of the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) were traded, and its beta was 2.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.06, and it changed around -$0.07 or -6.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $518.93M. GTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -102.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.57% since then. We note from Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.15 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Instantly GTE has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.27% year-to-date, but still down -7.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is -15.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.52 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -38.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -77.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gran Tierra Energy Inc. to make $110k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.32% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, and 33.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.75%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock is held by 158 institutions, with GMT Capital Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.68% of the shares, which is about 20.95 million shares worth $24.09 million.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 4.74% or 17.5 million shares worth $20.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 6.57 million shares worth $8.81 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $2.57 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.