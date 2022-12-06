GoldMining Inc. (AMEX: GLDG) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -171.63%

In the last trading session, 3.71 million shares of the GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around -$0.14 or -9.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $223.81M. GLDG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.02, offering almost -43.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.1% since then. We note from GoldMining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 933.38K.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) trade information

Instantly GLDG has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6400 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.50% year-to-date, but still up 12.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) is 71.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLDG is forecast to be at a low of $3.11 and a high of $3.83. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -171.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -120.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) estimates and forecasts

GoldMining Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.49 percent over the past six months and at a -350.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.30%.

GLDG Dividends

GoldMining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.66% of GoldMining Inc. shares, and 9.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.65%. GoldMining Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.91% of the shares, which is about 7.68 million shares worth $6.37 million.

Ruffer LLP, with 1.60% or 2.5 million shares worth $2.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.95 million shares worth $5.77 million, making up 4.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF held roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.