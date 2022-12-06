GIII Stock Forecast 2022: G-III Apparel Group Ltd. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 12.12%

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been traded, and its beta is 2.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.20, and it changed around $0.94 or 7.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $544.83M. GIII at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.70, offering almost -140.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.12% since then. We note from G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended GIII as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) trade information

Instantly GIII has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.70 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 39.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.64% year-to-date, but still down -41.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) is -32.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GIII is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) estimates and forecasts

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.19 percent over the past six months and at a -27.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -52.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $761.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect G-III Apparel Group Ltd. to make $701.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $748.15 million and $688.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.90%. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 739.30% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -10.70% per year for the next five years.

GIII Dividends

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 01.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.10% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares, and 94.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.68%. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stock is held by 307 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.35% of the shares, which is about 7.76 million shares worth $157.07 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.93% or 4.72 million shares worth $95.42 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.17 million shares worth $47.32 million, making up 6.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $24.39 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.