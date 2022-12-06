Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) Shares Might Go Up 24.52% This Year

In today’s recent session, 4.82 million shares of the Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.99, and it changed around $0.14 or 2.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.01B. GGB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.39, offering almost -6.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.23% since then. We note from Gerdau S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.85 million.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Instantly GGB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.21 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.26% year-to-date, but still up 6.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) is 18.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Gerdau S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.65 percent over the past six months and at a -8.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.82 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gerdau S.A. to make $3.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.7 billion and $4.41 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.10%. Gerdau S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 553.30% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -3.98% per year for the next five years.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.71. It is important to note, however, that the 12.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gerdau S.A. shares, and 22.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.36%. Gerdau S.A. stock is held by 253 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.70% of the shares, which is about 88.19 million shares worth $378.33 million.

Contrarian Capital Management, LLC, with 1.91% or 21.91 million shares worth $93.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 42.72 million shares worth $193.11 million, making up 3.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 22.68 million shares worth around $102.54 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.