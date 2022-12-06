Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS)

In the last trading session, 4.05 million shares of the Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.59, and it changed around -$0.85 or -4.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.51B. PAAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.51, offering almost -83.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.23% since then. We note from Pan American Silver Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.96 million.

Pan American Silver Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PAAS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pan American Silver Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) trade information

Instantly PAAS has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.58 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.41% year-to-date, but still up 10.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) is 8.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAAS is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Pan American Silver Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.48 percent over the past six months and at a -92.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -21.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -52.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $388.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. to make $324.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $422.17 million and $439.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -26.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.70%. Pan American Silver Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -45.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.60% per year for the next five years.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Pan American Silver Corp. shares, and 55.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.22%. Pan American Silver Corp. stock is held by 493 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.25% of the shares, which is about 21.58 million shares worth $358.05 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.34% or 7.04 million shares worth $116.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 10.8 million shares worth $179.2 million, making up 5.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 8.79 million shares worth around $145.9 million, which represents about 4.18% of the total shares outstanding.