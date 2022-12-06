Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO)

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.44, and it changed around $0.03 or 7.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.62M. OTMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.25, offering almost -865.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.55% since then. We note from Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 683.76K.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) trade information

Instantly OTMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4590 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.18% year-to-date, but still up 16.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) is 47.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 356.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Otonomo Technologies Ltd. to make $1.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

OTMO Dividends

Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.08% of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. shares, and 48.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.81%. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Mithaq Capital Spc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 26.17% of the shares, which is about 34.6 million shares worth $15.31 million.

Senvest Management LLC, with 4.71% or 6.22 million shares worth $2.75 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.05 million shares worth $0.46 million, making up 0.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $0.32 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.