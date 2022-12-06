FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A An Incline Of 24.97%

In the last trading session, 2.94 million shares of the FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.06, and it changed around -$0.42 or -3.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.35B. FREY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.94, offering almost -40.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.77% since then. We note from FREYR Battery’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Instantly FREY has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.04 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.87% year-to-date, but still down -11.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is -6.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.64 day(s).

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

FREYR Battery share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.55 percent over the past six months and at a 13.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -29.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.00% in the next quarter.

2 analysts expect FREYR Battery to make $2.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.36% of FREYR Battery shares, and 51.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.96%. FREYR Battery stock is held by 165 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.97% of the shares, which is about 12.8 million shares worth $154.41 million.

Kim, LLC, with 9.85% or 11.5 million shares worth $138.69 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and VanEck Global Resources Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.81 million shares worth $21.78 million, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Global Resources Fund held roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $10.8 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.