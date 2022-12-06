Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.22, and it changed around -$0.97 or -6.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.09B. FRSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.20, offering almost -126.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.09% since then. We note from Freshworks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

Instantly FRSH has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.37 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.85% year-to-date, but still down -0.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) is 13.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.91 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Freshworks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.14 percent over the past six months and at a 47.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $125.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Freshworks Inc. to make $133.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $90.83 million and $105.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.20%.

Freshworks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -80.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 01.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.69% of Freshworks Inc. shares, and 63.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.12%. Freshworks Inc. stock is held by 185 institutions, with Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.98% of the shares, which is about 11.6 million shares worth $152.49 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.29% or 9.14 million shares worth $120.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.96 million shares worth $38.97 million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.54 million shares worth around $33.46 million, which represents about 1.75% of the total shares outstanding.