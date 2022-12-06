FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 2.04 million shares of the FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.56, and it changed around $0.09 or 19.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.47M. FOXO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.00, offering almost -1864.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from FOXO Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Instantly FOXO has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6722 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) is -6.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) estimates and forecasts

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.10% of FOXO Technologies Inc. shares, and 28.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.22%. FOXO Technologies Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Glazer Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.69% of the shares, which is about 1.48 million shares worth $14.85 million.

Meteora Capital, LLC, with 10.27% or 1.2 million shares worth $12.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1868.0 shares worth $18717.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.