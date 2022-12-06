Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -4.31%

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around $0.15 or 7.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.88B. ENIC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.22, offering almost -3.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.42% since then. We note from Enel Chile S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 497.32K.

Enel Chile S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ENIC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enel Chile S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $52.54 for the current quarter.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) trade information

Instantly ENIC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.22 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.50% year-to-date, but still down -5.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) is 11.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2778.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENIC is forecast to be at a low of $2000.00 and a high of $5478.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -254725.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -92923.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -58.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 242.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Enel Chile S.A. to make $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $777.47 million and $794.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.20%.

ENIC Dividends

Enel Chile S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 1.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Enel Chile S.A. shares, and 2.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.70%. Enel Chile S.A. stock is held by 116 institutions, with Brandes Investment Partners L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.60% of the shares, which is about 8.32 million shares worth $9.24 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.30% or 4.1 million shares worth $4.55 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.54 million shares worth $2.13 million, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $2.04 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.