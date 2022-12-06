Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.92 million shares of the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.85, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.10B. CRDO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.00, offering almost -21.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.02% since then. We note from Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CRDO as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Instantly CRDO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.50 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.47% year-to-date, but still up 5.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) is 6.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRDO is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.56 percent over the past six months and at a 225.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 95.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd to make $54.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 70.00%.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 31.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.57% of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares, and 28.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.57%. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stock is held by 113 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.01% of the shares, which is about 8.75 million shares worth $102.2 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.46% or 3.59 million shares worth $41.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8.19 million shares worth $95.71 million, making up 5.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.08 million shares worth around $22.9 million, which represents about 1.43% of the total shares outstanding.