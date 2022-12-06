Could Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 8.83 million shares of the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.23, and it changed around -$0.15 or -1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.65B. F at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.87, offering almost -95.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.8% since then. We note from Ford Motor Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 63.90 million.

Ford Motor Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended F as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Ford Motor Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

Instantly F has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.36 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.58% year-to-date, but still down -2.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is 0.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 135.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that F is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Ford Motor Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.59 percent over the past six months and at a 23.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 138.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.87 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Ford Motor Company to make $36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $35.26 billion and $32.11 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.10%. Ford Motor Company earnings are expected to increase by 25.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.33% per year for the next five years.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 4.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Ford Motor Company shares, and 52.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.90%. Ford Motor Company stock is held by 1,997 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.42% of the shares, which is about 332.38 million shares worth $4.41 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.54% or 258.32 million shares worth $3.42 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 116.24 million shares worth $1.54 billion, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 89.53 million shares worth around $1.19 billion, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.