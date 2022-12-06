In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.38, and it changed around -$0.38 or -7.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $458.32M. EGHT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.65, offering almost -348.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.47% since then. We note from 8×8 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

8×8 Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended EGHT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 8×8 Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) trade information

Instantly EGHT has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.82 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.87% year-to-date, but still up 7.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) is 8.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EGHT is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -82.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

8×8 Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.00 percent over the past six months and at a 200.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $188.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect 8×8 Inc. to make $193.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.92%.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 06.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.06% of 8×8 Inc. shares, and 99.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.17%. 8×8 Inc. stock is held by 277 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.41% of the shares, which is about 18.49 million shares worth $95.23 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 13.72% or 16.46 million shares worth $84.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8.79 million shares worth $30.31 million, making up 7.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 4.85 million shares worth around $23.72 million, which represents about 4.04% of the total shares outstanding.