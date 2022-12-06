Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 4.95 million shares of the Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.60, and it changed around -$0.52 or -5.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.43B. CLVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.63, offering almost -166.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Clarivate Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.85 million.

Clarivate Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CLVT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clarivate Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Instantly CLVT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.18 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) is -3.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLVT is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $14.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Clarivate Plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.70 percent over the past six months and at a 11.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $644.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Clarivate Plc to make $715.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.33%. Clarivate Plc earnings are expected to increase by 32.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.50% per year for the next five years.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.20% of Clarivate Plc shares, and 99.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.39%. Clarivate Plc stock is held by 433 institutions, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 17.35% of the shares, which is about 116.67 million shares worth $1.62 billion.

Generation Investment Management LLP, with 6.88% or 46.3 million shares worth $641.7 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 11.48 million shares worth $159.11 million, making up 1.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund held roughly 9.34 million shares worth around $108.95 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.