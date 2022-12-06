China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.83, and it changed around -$2.03 or -25.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $233.44M. CAAS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.13, offering almost -39.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.26% since then. We note from China Automotive Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 137.35K.

China Automotive Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CAAS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. China Automotive Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) trade information

Instantly CAAS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -25.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.13 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 193.28% year-to-date, but still up 26.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) is 88.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 81220.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CAAS is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) estimates and forecasts

China Automotive Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 171.03 percent over the past six months and at a 72.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $138.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect China Automotive Systems Inc. to make $139.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $138.82 million and $136.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.70%. China Automotive Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 323.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CAAS Dividends

China Automotive Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.18% of China Automotive Systems Inc. shares, and 3.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.85%. China Automotive Systems Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.17% of the shares, which is about 0.36 million shares worth $2.06 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.51% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.89 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.67 million, making up 0.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 94022.0 shares worth around $0.54 million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.