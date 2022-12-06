Can Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 4.35 million shares of the Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around $0.12 or 44.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.85M. NYMX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.10, offering almost -412.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.66% since then. We note from Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 69530.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 73.41K.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) trade information

Instantly NYMX has showed a green trend with a performance of 44.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5288 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.11% year-to-date, but still up 33.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) is 20.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 23.59 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NYMX is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2095.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2095.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.60%.

NYMX Dividends

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 15.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.66% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares, and 0.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.57%. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation stock is held by 43 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.15% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $57570.0.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.07% or 66420.0 shares worth $28892.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $43837.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 50678.0 shares worth around $22044.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.