Can Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AAC) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 4.56 million shares of the Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.06, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.25B. AAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.05, offering almost 0.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.58% since then. We note from Ares Acquisition Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 288.32K.

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) trade information

Instantly AAC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.08 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.98% year-to-date, but still up 0.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) is 0.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.78 day(s).

AAC Dividends

Ares Acquisition Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Ares Acquisition Corporation shares, and 91.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.79%. Ares Acquisition Corporation stock is held by 147 institutions, with Aristeia Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.85% of the shares, which is about 7.85 million shares worth $77.14 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 4.97% or 4.97 million shares worth $48.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $1.13 million, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 100000.0 shares worth around $0.98 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.