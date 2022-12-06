Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 5.58 million shares of the Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.83, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.88B. BBWI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.47, offering almost -76.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.25% since then. We note from Bath & Body Works Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.91 million.

Bath & Body Works Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BBWI as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bath & Body Works Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) trade information

Instantly BBWI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.87 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.20% year-to-date, but still up 9.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) is 33.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBWI is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $76.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) estimates and forecasts

Bath & Body Works Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.76 percent over the past six months and at a -30.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -75.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.54 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc. to make $2.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.20%. Bath & Body Works Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.92% per year for the next five years.

BBWI Dividends

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.63% of Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, and 100.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.86%. Bath & Body Works Inc. stock is held by 717 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.58% of the shares, which is about 26.45 million shares worth $712.09 million.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, with 9.73% or 22.22 million shares worth $598.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.67 million shares worth $179.43 million, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 5.27 million shares worth around $142.0 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.